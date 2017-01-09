Bucks County Herald

Monday, January 9, 2017


PennDOT driver license, photo centers closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, January 14, through Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, dmv.pa.gov

Mother and her boyfriend charged in teenage daughter’s homicide

Fourteen-year-old Grace Packer died at the hands of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend in what Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub called “a rape-murder fantasy” that the pair acted out.

Weintraub said Sara Packer, 41, and Jacob Sullivan, 44, conspired to beat, rape, poison and ultimately strangle the teen in a home in Richland Township.

[read more]


News

Greeting 2017

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources environmental education specialist Katie Martens, center, waves in the new year as she guides participants on a 3-mile hike along the Delaware River Towpath. First Day Hikes took place in state parks across the nation on New Year’s Day.


Brian Fitzpatrick sworn in as U.S. congressman

By JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR

Newly minted Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-8) began his tenure representing Bucks County by unveiling a late designed to bring reform to Congress.


35 firefighters complete training at BCCC


A class of 35 firefighters from throughout the area completed their first-responder training at Bucks County Community College and took part in graduation ceremonies at the Newtown campus.


Richland fails to okay end of water authority

By CLIFF LEBOWITZ


Richland supervisors failed to approve a plan to dissolve the township water authority and bring it under municipal control.

Canal towpath more pedestrian-friendly

A ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the opening of the newest segment of the Delaware Canal towpath in Bristol, which creates a seven-mile trail for pedestrians.


Texas Tornado keeps sheep on the move

By CHRIS RUVO


The Texas Tornado Lamb and Goat Walker is being put to work providing exercise for animals that are being raised as part of the program at the Upper Bucks Technical School.


Marine veteran's exercise breaks records

By GERRY MONIGAN

Marine veteran Robert “Cozmo” Consulmagno is a man with a mission; he breaks martial arts and exercise records while advocating for veterans. 


Dental clinic reopened at Upper Bucks Tech

By JOE FERRY


After being closed for two years, the dental clinic at Upper Bucks County Technical School is once again in business with the help of volunteer local dentists. 



Milford 2017 budget includes no tax hike

By MELINDA RIZZO


Milford residents will see no increase in their tax bill this year since the supervisors voted to keep the real estate tax millage unchanged. 



Council Rock student named an Eagle Scout


Work to improve the cross-country course at Tyler State Park in Newtown helped Tim Haas of Troop 29 to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.



Doylestown Bookshop hosts writer series


The Doylestown Bookshop will hold a series of workshops for writers during the month of January. Topics include a guide to publishing and a look behind the scenes of how a literary agent works.
Weekends

Solebury Brunch

HollyHedge Estates played host to the annual Solebury Township New Year's Brunch where the Honored Citizen of Solebury Award was presented to Ian and Jan McNeill.

Curtain Up New Year's gala

Curtain Up Productions and the Downtown Performing Arts Center held a New Year's Eve fundraiser to benefit Music Mountain Theatre set to open in Lambertville, N.J. in 2017.

Mercer Holidays

The Michener Art Museum and Mercer Museum held their annual Holiday Open House which featured music and dance performances, free admission to the museums and a visit from Santa.



Opinion & Editorial

Bridget Wingert: Happy to Be Here

Rappin’ for a local ghost

A famous New Hope apparition. 

Charles Meredith:

Golf course is ideal open space

Prudent to buy development rights.

LETTERS TO THE HERALD
Sports

Titans alumna helps carry Lions

By DON LEYPOLDT

Former CB South standout Alysha Lofton is now standing out for the Albright College women’s hoops team. On Dec. 28, Lofton went for 16 points and 17 rebounds in a 72-68 Lions win over Rowan in Puerto Rico.

Lion boys take home trophy

By DAVID CAMPBELL


New Hope boys’ basketball tossed aside Pennsauken Tech, 42-34, last Wednesday evening to win the Over the River Holiday Classic for the fifth straight year. Kevin Dougherty’s 22 points led the Lions.



Lion girls claim hardware

By DAVID CAMPBELL


New Hope girls’ basketball routed host South Hunterdon, 60-14, last Wednesday evening to maintain possession of the Over the River Holiday Classic trophy for another year. The Lions put together an 18-1 second quarter.



Panthers bowl over Upper Moreland

By DAVID CAMPBELL


Quakertown girls’ basketball is off to a 1-0 start in the new year with Tuesday’s 48-32 victory over host Upper Moreland. Maggie Garlick was strong off the bench with 14 points, seven rebounds and six steals.



Wood’s Thompson leaves mark on Temple

By DON LEYPOLDT


Doylestown’s Colin Thompson, a graduate of Archbishop Wood, recently completed his football career at Temple University. The tight end is now focusing his attention on this spring’s NFL Draft.


Schools

Archbishop Wood team hosts robotics event

Archbishop Wood High School’s robotics team recently hosted its fourth First Lego League Qualifying Tournament at the Warminster school. 


BCCC holds open registration for classes

Advisors will be available to help new and transferring students during special registration dates at Bucks County Community College Jan. 9-13.


 
Health

Doylestown Health names top associate

Leo Hansell has been named the Associate of the Month at Doylestown Health where he is a valued member of the enviromental services department.

St. Luke’s opens newest health center

St. Luke’s University Health Network has opened its newest outpatient center on Sullivan Trail in Easton.


Turkey Trot bike winner named

Lorna Palazzi has been named the winner of a Trek bike as the top individual fundraiser for the CEA/Johanna Foods Turkey Trot Charitable 5K Run and 2-Mile Fitness Walk.


HEALTH AND FITNESS CALENDAR


Columns



Camille Granito Mancuso: Chatterbox

The last bite

Food, glorious food. 

Elizabeth Ludlow Bowman: Tips for the Compleat Gardener

Native beauty, freely displayed


Winter is a time of rest.


Photo Feature

Bulldog and friends party
for a cause

A birthday party for 3-year-old Frenchtown, N.J., bulldog Clementine was held to raise funds for the MidAtlantic Bulldog Rescue.
Dining


Susan S. Yeske: Dining In

Dieters can find consolation in cauliflower

When counting calories in January, versatile, fat-free cauliflower is one food that can help you reach your goal.

Susan S. Yeske: Dining Out

New crepe restaurant has an Asian twist

T-Swirl Crepe, one of Doylestown’s newest restaurants, features Japanese gluten-free crepes that are designed to be eaten like an ice cream cone.  
Entertainment

Canus Novus welcomes new members

The Cantus Novus chamber choir has welcomed three new members to its ensemble along with its returning conducting intern Victor Abednego.


Roxey Ballet to hold “Cinderella” auditions

Open auditions will be held Jan. 14 for ages 4 through 18 for the Roxey Ballet’s presentation of Sergei Prokofiev’s “Cinderella.” 

Arts & Galleries

Anthonisen sculptures come to Michener

By BRIDGET WINGERT

“Give Us Grace” and “Caryatid,” sculptures by Bucks County’s own George Anthonisen, can now be found on display at the James A. Michener Museum in Doylestown. 

“Death of Impressionism” in Doylestown

“The Death of Impressionism? Disruption & Innovation in Art,” an exhibit that reflects on the past and looks to the future continues at the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown through Feb. 26.


“Transforming the ordinary” extended


“Transforming the Ordinary,” a stone exhibit by Janis Blayne Paul, has been extended at the Brodsky Gallery in Princeton, N.J. 



Freeman’s auction featured New Hope designs


Works by Bucks County designers George and Mira Nakashima and Paul Evans were among the featured items at a recent Philadelphia auction. 
Business

Lower Bucks fetes “champions”

The spotlight was on businesses and individuals throughout Bucks County and its surrounding area who exemplify “Making a Difference Where We Work, Live and Learn”.


Hatboro Federal donation tops $200K

Hatboro Federal Savings announced a $222,222 donation earmarked for eight local organizations that meet the criteria for Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.



Spiritual Side

Lambertville celebrates Hanukkah

Lambertville celebrated Hanukkah, the “Festival of Lights,” Dec. 27, on the corner of South Union and Bridge streets.


Young adults at Newtown Meeting receive “Peaceable Kingdom” copies

Seven young adults of Newtown Quaker Meeting were recognized at Quaker Homecoming over the holidays with reproductions of Edward Hicks’ “Peaceable Kingdom” at the historic Friends Meetinghouse


Calendar
Police News
Jobs
Obituaries
Classifieds


Pearl and Chuck Mintzer of New Hope and Philadelphia attended the Mummers Day Parade on New Year’s Day in Center City.  “Am always surprised how many PA residents do not really know about them. We find them astounding,” Pearl said.

