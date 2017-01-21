Sister March to be held in Doylestown on Saturday On Saturday, Jan. 21st, Doylestown will become one of over 600 cities worldwide to hold a Sister March in solidarity with the historic Women’s March on Washington; a women-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds. [read more]



Preliminary hearing in murder of teen rescheduled JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR The preliminary hearing for a couple accused of conspiring to beat, rape, poison and strangle the woman's adopted daughter in what the Bucks County District Attorney's Office has called "a rape-murder fantasy" has been postponed.



Local march in solidarity with Washington Women's March set for Saturday A local march in solidarity with Women’s March in Washington will walk on the Delaware Canal Towpath towards Riegelsville Jan. 21. Meet in the parking lot of the Fish and Boat parking area on Route 611 (just south of the Someday Cafe at 1400 Easton Road in Riegelsville) at 9:30 a.m. to assemble for a 10 a.m. peaceful march along the Delaware Canal path. The group will march peacefully in the spirit of the diverse communities that are the strength of our country. They march to support the ideas of common ground, truth and justice. All are welcome.



Marchers can choose to walk a shorter distance and all are responsible for getting themselves back to the start.

Deadline near for business award nominations The Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Lifetime Business Achievement Awards.

Woman lucky to be alive after

collision on 202 A woman barely escaped serious injury Thursday when her sedan collided with a work van and burst into flames shortly before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 202, near the intersection with Mill Road, in Buckingham Township.



DRBC announces termination of drought management special permit The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) has announced the termination of its drought management special permit in effect since Nov. 23, 2016, when the basin was placed in a drought watch.





Fugitive wanted in Bucks vehicular homicide arrested in Peru A man who flew to South America six years ago after being charged with homicide by vehicle in Bucks County has been apprehended in his native Peru.





Ice Bowl to heat up Newtown On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Bucks County Disc Golf Alliance will hold its 13th annual Ice Bowl, starting with check-in from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Tyler State Park in Newtown. The event runs in conjunction with other Ice Bowls across the country to raise awareness for the sport while working with local charities to fight hunger. All proceeds raised at the Bucks County event will be donated to Aiding Our Neighbors Food Pantry. Register at discgolfunited.com.