Riegelsville walks with the world

Walkers headed for Riegelsville Saturday on the Delaware Canal Towpath wave to cars passing on Easton Road. The 185 walkers joined hundreds of thousands of others around the country and the world in support of the Women’s March on Washington, which attracted 500,000 participants. Its purpose was to promote women's rights, immigration reform, and LGBTQ rights, and to address racial inequities, workers' issues, and environmental issues.


Nockamixon okays zoning for medical marijuana sales

By CLIFF LEBOWITZ


Nockamixon Township has approved an ordinance amendment providing for medical marijuana dispensary facilities as a permitted use in its commercial zoning district.



Geologists say Solebury is unlikely source for fracking

By NANCY ALBENCE


Geologist Jay Parrish and Tom Daniels, professor of environmental planning at Penn State were retained by Solebury last year to conduct an environmental assessment and offer recommendations relevant to natural gas development in the township.



Perkasie Borough considers paying consultants total salary

By MELINDA RIZZO


Perkasie Borough Council may opt to pay the entire salary and contract directly for economic development consulting services in 2017.


FERC postpones PennEast review


The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Monday, Jan. 23, revised its schedule for reviewing the PennEast pipeline, resulting in a third delay for the proposed project.


Book pushes past boundaries of age

By JACQUELINE M. SOFIA


Kay G. Rock, a former Bucks County Herald columnist is now a published author of the new book, “Over the Hill and Gaining Speed: Reflections in Retirement.”

Contentious meetings in Durham Township

By KATHRYN FINEGAN CLARK


The tension and remarks that have rippled through Durham Township supervisors’ meetings since Kathleen Gentner took her place on the board a year ago have finally broken out into open warfare.


Tinicum revamps planning commission membership

By CLIFF LEBOWITZ


In a major change to its planning commission, Tinicum Township has announced the appointment of four replacements to the seven-member body.


Central Bucks Rotary Pub Walk raises funds for officer


Members of Central Bucks Rotary presented a $4,000 check to officer Dave Carlen of Central Bucks Regional Police Department that will help Carlen and his family during his treatment for thyroid cancer and multiple myeloma.


Bucks native and husband raise awareness for child’s rare disease

By REGINA YOUNG


A Palisades High School alumna and her husband are fighting back against their daughter’s rare and deadly genetic disease with a new nonprofit organization. Led by Amy and Brian Fadden, Aislinn’s Wish Foundation’s mission is to raise awareness and financial support for Sanfilippo syndrome research.


N.J. prison guards charged with sexual assault of eight female inmates

By JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR

Four Senior Correction Officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County, N.J., have been indicted for a total of 26 counts in relation to the sexual abuse of eight female inmates.


Preliminary hearing in murder of teen rescheduled

By JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR

The preliminary hearing for a couple accused of conspiring to beat, rape, poison and strangle the woman’s adopted daughter has been postponed.


Fugutive arrested in Peru for Bucks vehicular homicide

Nelio Sotomayor-Sanchez who flew to South America six years ago after being charged with homicide by vehicle in Bucks County has been apprehended in his native Peru.


Bucks firm produces Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special

Newtown-based Juma Entertainment and IMG Original Content have produced “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017,” an interactive countdown special, where viewers can vote live for their favorite Super Bowl commercial.
Weekends

On the streets of Doylestown, Trenton, Boston, Philly and on the National Mall

While many people traveled to support the Women's March in Philadelphia and D.C., there were also women's marches throughout the region.


Opinion & Editorial

Bridget Wingert: Happy to Be Here

Banking on Modern design

Part two in a series on Rago Arts and Auction Center and how it has earned a place as the leading auction house anywhere for the consignment and sale of Delaware Valley Modernists.




Charles Meredith:

America divided

It would appear that America will be in for an unusual four-year ride.

LETTERS TO THE HERALD
Sports

Rams top Panthers

Pennridge swimming and diving won a pair from visiting Quakertown on Friday. The Ram boys prevailed, 112-73, and the Ram girls triumphed, 93-86.



Bucks end skid against Patriots

By DAVID CAMPBELL

CB West boys’ swimming and diving snapped a lengthy 37-year losing streak to CB East on Friday. The Bucks won, 111-74, behind the Johnson twins, Brad and Dale.


Patriots glide by Bucks

By DAVID CAMPBELL


CB East girls’ swimming and diving improved to 8-0 overall with Friday’s 118-63 victory over CB West. Head coach Tom Kane reported the Patriots are strong in every class.

Melchiorre fires up Patriots

By DAVID CAMPBELL


CB East wrestling used six CB West forfeits to rout the visiting Bucks, 60-18, last Wednesday. Senior Mike Melchiorre needed overtime to drop Ryan Hieber by fall at 195 pounds.



Patriots’ Gillmer signs

By DAVID CAMPBELL


CB East senior C.J. Gillmer will continue his baseball education at Washington College, he announced at a signing ceremony on Tuesday.



Lions dump Morrisville

By DON LEYPOLDT


Faith Christian boys’ basketball won its ninth straight game on Monday, downing visiting Morrisville, 63-40. Zeke Snowden’s 14 points led the Lions.


Eagles tumble to Belvidere

By DAVID CAMPBELL


South Hunterdon boys’ basketball fell a little short last Thursday, losing to visiting Belvidere, 70-67. Chris Jackson accumulated a team-high 20 points for the Eagles.



Bucks get even with Titans

By DON LEYPOLDT


CB West girls’ basketball split the season series with rival CB South. The Bucks won the rematch, 37-34, on Friday. Tori Abelson registered a dozen points for the victors.
Schools

St. Joseph/St. Robert students participate in service projects

Students at St. Joseph/St. Robert School recently performed a variety of projects to support local organizations and families in the community.

Upper Black Eddy artist visits NJ high school students

John Schmidtberger came to Delaware Valley Regional High School near Frenchtown, N.J., on Jan. 9 to talk to students and faculty about his career and development as an artist.


Pennridge students showcase business skills

Members of Pennridge High School’s Future Business Leaders of America Club attended the Regional Leadership Conference last month at Delaware Valley University.

 
Health

Bea von Watzdorf: Be Well, Live Well

There’s power in them thar words

Five steps to a more positive you

DVD available for parents of children who stutter

Thanks to some donations, the Stuttering Foundation has donated a new DVD, titled “Kids Who Stutter: Parents Speak,” to 8,800 public libraries across the country.


HEALTH AND FITNESS CALENDAR


Columns



Camille Granito Mancuso: Chatterbox

An opinion on opinions

Everyone has them.

Elizabeth Ludlow Bowman: Tips for the Compleat Gardener

Winter colors warm the soul


During winter, the sudden glimpse of orange and red berries in the landscape warms the gardener’s soul and delights the passing birds.


Photo Feature

Fire and Ice Ball sizzles in New Hope

The Events Center by Cornerstone in New Hope was host to the annual Fire and Ice Ball which opened the Lambertville - New Hope Winter Festival.
Dining


Susan S. Yeske: Dining In

Hot chocolate or hot cocoa?

Whatever you call it, when you make it from scratch it's a perfect way to chase away the winter chill. 


Susan S. Yeske: Dining Out

Dining out for a good cause

The staff at the Karlton Café in Quakertown will honor the memory of former owner/chef A.J. Buehrer with a "Brunch of Hope" on Feb. 4 with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Hope Against Heroin.
Entertainment

DCP Theatre performs Shakespeare


Telford's DCP Theatre presents “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare.

NH-S Library’s Masked Ball bids farewell to winter


On Saturday, March 4, everyone is invited to gather at Holly Hedge Estate in Solebury, for a new kind of masked ball.



CB VH-1 Save the Music concerts highlight “Dynamic Duos”

The theme of this year's VH-1 Save the Music concerts focuses on famous pairs from - from great songwriting teams, to musical husband-wife acts, to classic rock partners, to TV icons, and more.

Greg Sover duo opens for J.B. Kline band

Philadelphia’s Greg Sover returns to Bucks County for his first performance at Havana in New Hope, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, opening for J.B. Kline and the J.B. Kline Band.

Chip Mergot: Music Minute

Sonny Curtis

An artist best known for writing and performing a classic television theme song.

Arts & Galleries

Artworks Trenton kicks off year

The 2017 exhibition season at Artworks features “The Shortest Distance Between Two Points,” in the Community Gallery by Katelyn Liepins.

Barros is next New Hope Art League presenter

Members and guests are welcome to attend “Figuring Space: A Multi-Media Presentation” by photographer Ricardo Barros.


Artsbridge invites new members to take-part in show


There will be no entry fee or sales commission for new members who decide to show and sell their work in the 23rd annual Members Show at Prallsville Mills, Stockton, N.J., in February.


Business

Walmart opens academy in Hatfield

Walmart opened its first training academy in Hatfield on Jan. 10 at 1515 Bethlehem Pike.


Steps to start digital marketing

By DAN GOELTZ

Tips for converting website visitors into prospects and sales.


Spiritual Side

Archbishop Chaput set to lead March for Life in Washington

Archbishop Charles J. Chaput will lead more than 3,000 faithful from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 27.

Karen’s Place coffee shop ministry features musicians, aids causes

Karen’s Place, the coffee shop ministry of Doylestown Mennonite Church,will feature artist Baz McGuire with acoustic rock on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Pearl and Chuck Mintzer of New Hope and Philadelphia attended the Mummers Day Parade on New Year’s Day in Center City.  “Am always surprised how many PA residents do not really know about them. We find them astounding,” Pearl said.

