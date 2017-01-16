|
Transformation of an icon
Construction is under way in New Hope for the transformation of Club Zadar, which was the original Playhouse Inn to a new and enlarged Playhouse Inn.
Teacher makes final trip to Pennsylvania Farm Show
Mary Miller-Ettwein has made her 38th and final trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show arena as part of her job as a teacher at the Upper Bucks County Technical School. She will retire at the end of this school year.
Mother, boyfriend, held in Bucks teen’s death
|
Oleksa not reappointed to Durham Planning Commission
The Durham Township Board of Supervisors did not reappoint longtime planning commission member Lois Oleksa to the post she has held for nearly a decade.
New Hope Notebook: Two projects clear zoning hearing board
The New Hope Zoning Hearing Board granted variances for two major projects in the borough: a luxury day spa and the conversion of the former Trading Post into four dwellings.
Sellersville bridge to be replaced starting in the fall
An important bridge in Sellersville is in line to be replaced – a project that came to the fore of discussion at Monday’s Borough Council meeting.
Springfield asks for residents’ input to determine township’s future
A mass survey is planned by Springfield to help determine the township’s agenda on commercial development and other projects for years to come.
Heitz announces candidacy for district judge
Bob Heitz has announced he is a candidate for district judge in Quakertown’s Magisterial District 07-2-05. Judge Robert Roth is set to retire from the post at the end of this month.
|
Empowered You
Girls Empowered, Inc. partnered with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania to provide Girl Power, a two-day program.
Milford Solstice
Mad Lavendar Farm in Milford, N.J., held its Winter Solstice celebration on Dec. 23.
First Day Hike
State parks in all 50 states, including Delaware Canal State Park, held First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day.
"Transformations"
An artist reception for New Hope photographer Christopher Kennedy took place Dec. 9, at 26Bridge Studio & Gallery.
|
Collateral damage in sexual assault
|
Times, they are a-changing'
|
Lions earn eighth win
Faith Christian boys’ basketball ran its overall record to 8-2 with Monday’s 76-54 triumph over Lincoln Leadership in Allentown. The Lions have yet to lose on the road; they’re 4-0 through Thursday.
Patriots are first to top Titans
Despite loss, Pirates plow ahead
|
MBIT sends 29 students to national skills conference
|
11,000 follow high school artist’s work on Instagram
|
Realtor’s donation
aids cancer patients
Speaker to share personal journey of addiction at special event
|
That's a wrap
|
It’s about the berries
|
Revere Video returns to its roots
Chris DeGroot, co-owner and proprietor of Revere Video has reopened in the Revere General Store offering movie time snacks and new releases of DVDs not offered by RedBox.
|
Warm up when it’s cold with a hot bowl of hearty soup
|
Music Mountain topic of Lambertville Historical meeting
“The Magic of Lambertville’s Music Mountain” will be the presentation at the Lambertville Historical Society Annual Meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Pittore Justice Center, 25 S. Union St., Lambertville, N.J.
“Jazz and Joe” performance set at Trinity Buckingham
|
Arctic landscapes featured at Michener Museum exhibition
Gallery 13 North shows Marcel Juillerat’s winter paintings
|
Recruting and hiring
|
Morven hires Lambertville’s FitzPatrick
Salem UCC Doylestown
welcomes new pastor