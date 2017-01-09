Mother and her boyfriend charged in teenage daughter’s homicide
Fourteen-year-old Grace Packer died at the hands of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend in what Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub called “a rape-murder fantasy” that the pair acted out.
Greeting 2017
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources environmental education specialist Katie Martens, center, waves in the new year as she guides participants on a 3-mile hike along the Delaware River Towpath. First Day Hikes took place in state parks across the nation on New Year’s Day.
Brian Fitzpatrick sworn in as U.S. congressman
Newly minted Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-8) began his tenure representing Bucks County by unveiling a late designed to bring reform to Congress.
35 firefighters complete training at BCCC
Canal towpath more pedestrian-friendly
A ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the opening of the newest segment of the Delaware Canal towpath in Bristol, which creates a seven-mile trail for pedestrians.
Texas Tornado keeps sheep on the move
The Texas Tornado Lamb and Goat Walker is being put to work providing exercise for animals that are being raised as part of the program at the Upper Bucks Technical School.
Marine veteran's exercise breaks records
Marine veteran Robert “Cozmo” Consulmagno is a man with a mission; he breaks martial arts and exercise records while advocating for veterans.
Dental clinic reopened at Upper Bucks Tech
After being closed for two years, the dental clinic at Upper Bucks County Technical School is once again in business with the help of volunteer local dentists.
Milford 2017 budget includes no tax hike
Milford residents will see no increase in their tax bill this year since the supervisors voted to keep the real estate tax millage unchanged.
Council Rock student named an Eagle Scout
Work to improve the cross-country course at Tyler State Park in Newtown helped Tim Haas of Troop 29 to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Doylestown Bookshop hosts writer series
The Doylestown Bookshop will hold a series of workshops for writers during the month of January. Topics include a guide to publishing and a look behind the scenes of how a literary agent works.
Solebury Brunch
HollyHedge Estates played host to the annual Solebury Township New Year's Brunch where the Honored Citizen of Solebury Award was presented to Ian and Jan McNeill.
Curtain Up New Year's gala
Curtain Up Productions and the Downtown Performing Arts Center held a New Year's Eve fundraiser to benefit Music Mountain Theatre set to open in Lambertville, N.J. in 2017.
Mercer Holidays
The Michener Art Museum and Mercer Museum held their annual Holiday Open House which featured music and dance performances, free admission to the museums and a visit from Santa.
Rappin’ for a local ghost
Golf course is ideal open space
Titans alumna helps carry Lions
Lion boys take home trophy
Archbishop Wood team hosts robotics event
Doylestown Health names top associate
St. Luke’s opens newest health center
The last bite
Native beauty, freely displayed
Bulldog and friends party
Dieters can find consolation in cauliflower
Canus Novus welcomes new members
Anthonisen sculptures come to Michener
“Death of Impressionism” in Doylestown
Lower Bucks fetes “champions”
Lambertville celebrates Hanukkah
Lambertville celebrated Hanukkah, the “Festival of Lights,” Dec. 27, on the corner of South Union and Bridge streets.
Young adults at Newtown Meeting receive “Peaceable Kingdom” copies