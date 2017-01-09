Greeting 2017 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources environmental education specialist Katie Martens, center, waves in the new year as she guides participants on a 3-mile hike along the Delaware River Towpath. First Day Hikes took place in state parks across the nation on New Year’s Day.





Brian Fitzpatrick sworn in as U.S. congressman Newly minted Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-8) began his tenure representing Bucks County by unveiling a late designed to bring reform to Congress.





35 firefighters complete training at BCCC



A class of 35 firefighters from throughout the area completed their first-responder training at Bucks County Community College and took part in graduation ceremonies at the Newtown campus.





Richland fails to okay end of water authority



Richland supervisors failed to approve a plan to dissolve the township water authority and bring it under municipal control.



Canal towpath more pedestrian-friendly

A ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the opening of the newest segment of the Delaware Canal towpath in Bristol, which creates a seven-mile trail for pedestrians.





Texas Tornado keeps sheep on the move

The Texas Tornado Lamb and Goat Walker is being put to work providing exercise for animals that are being raised as part of the program at the Upper Bucks Technical School.





Marine veteran's exercise breaks records Marine veteran Robert “Cozmo” Consulmagno is a man with a mission; he breaks martial arts and exercise records while advocating for veterans.





Dental clinic reopened at Upper Bucks Tech

After being closed for two years, the dental clinic at Upper Bucks County Technical School is once again in business with the help of volunteer local dentists.







Milford 2017 budget includes no tax hike

Milford residents will see no increase in their tax bill this year since the supervisors voted to keep the real estate tax millage unchanged.







Council Rock student named an Eagle Scout

Work to improve the cross-country course at Tyler State Park in Newtown helped Tim Haas of Troop 29 to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.







Doylestown Bookshop hosts writer series

The Doylestown Bookshop will hold a series of workshops for writers during the month of January. Topics include a guide to publishing and a look behind the scenes of how a literary agent works.