Bucks County Herald

Monday, January 16, 2017


News

Transformation of an icon

Construction is under way in New Hope for the transformation of Club Zadar, which was the original Playhouse Inn to a new and enlarged Playhouse Inn.


Teacher makes final trip to Pennsylvania Farm Show

By JOE FERRY

Mary Miller-Ettwein has made her 38th and final trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show arena as part of her job as a teacher at the Upper Bucks County Technical School. She will retire at the end of this school year.


Mother, boyfriend, held in Bucks teen’s death

By JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR

Sara Packer and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, have been arrested in connection with the “rape-murder fantasy” that the Bucks County District Attorney says took the life of Grace Packer, 14.


Teri Lewis named Tinicum Township manager

By CLIFF LEBOWITZ


Tinicum treasurer Teri Lewis has been named township manager, filling a vacancy that occurred 10 months ago with the resignation of Linda McNeill.


Stockton School will stay open at least through 2017-2018

By JOHN SIEVERS


Stockton School will continue to operate as an elementary school and remain open for at least another year.

Oleksa not reappointed to Durham Planning Commission

By
KATHRYN FINEGAN CLARK


The Durham Township Board of Supervisors did not reappoint longtime planning commission member Lois Oleksa to the post she has held for nearly a decade.


New Hope Notebook: Two projects clear zoning hearing board

By GERRY MONIGAN


The New Hope Zoning Hearing Board granted variances for two major projects in the borough: a luxury day spa and the conversion of the former Trading Post into four dwellings.



Sellersville bridge to be replaced starting in the fall

By CHRIS RUVO


An important bridge in Sellersville is in line to be replaced – a project that came to the fore of discussion at Monday’s Borough Council meeting.


Springfield asks for residents’ input to determine township’s future

By BARRIE-JOHN MURPHY

A mass survey is planned by Springfield to help determine the township’s agenda on commercial development and other projects for years to come.


Heitz announces candidacy for district judge

Bob Heitz has announced he is a candidate for district judge in Quakertown’s Magisterial District 07-2-05. Judge Robert Roth is set to retire from the post at the end of this month.



Weekends

Empowered You

Girls Empowered, Inc. partnered with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania to provide Girl Power, a two-day program.

Milford Solstice

Mad Lavendar Farm in Milford, N.J., held its Winter Solstice celebration on Dec. 23.


First Day Hike

State parks in all 50 states, including Delaware Canal State Park, held First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day.



"Transformations"

An artist reception for New Hope photographer Christopher Kennedy took place Dec. 9, at 26Bridge Studio & Gallery.


Opinion & Editorial

Kathryn Finegan Clark: By the Way

Collateral damage in sexual assault

Facing the challenge of campus rape.

Charles Meredith:

Times, they are a-changing'

Life after the inauguration.

LETTERS TO THE HERALD
Sports

Lions earn eighth win

Faith Christian boys’ basketball ran its overall record to 8-2 with Monday’s 76-54 triumph over Lincoln Leadership in Allentown. The Lions have yet to lose on the road; they’re 4-0 through Thursday.








Patriots are first to top Titans

By DAVID CAMPBELL

CB East girls’ basketball handed CB South its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The Patriots used a 12-0 run to start the game to post a 43-30 victory. Bridget Birkhead scored 18 for CB East.


Patriots need OT to thwart Titans

By DON LEYPOLDT

Matt Pattyson scored 24 as CB East boys’ basketball tripped up CB South, 58-55 in overtime, on Tuesday. The Patriots knocked down all eight of their free throw attempts in the extra session.

Despite loss, Pirates plow ahead

By DON LEYPOLDT


A 42-24 loss to Wilson last Thursday hasn’t gotten Palisades girls’ basketball down. The Pirates are 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Colonial League and are playing much better of late.



Keeny propels Panthers to win

By DAVID CAMPBELL


Quakertown girls’ swimming quieted visiting Salisbury, 109.5-56.5, on Friday. Alexandra Keeny won her two individuals events, the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.



Guckavan helps Panthers to victory

By DAVID CAMPBELL


Noah Guckavan captured the 100 butterfly and the 50 freestyle in Quakertown’s 94-65 triumph over guest Salisbury on Friday. The victory upped the Panthers’ record to 5-1.



Buck relays star at Lavino

By DAVID CAMPBELL


CB West boys’ track had a Saturday to remember at The Lawrenceville School. The Bucks came home with three first-place finishes in relays.



Rams take care of Titans

By DAVID CAMPBELL


Pennridge wrestled climbed out of a 28-12 hole to dump visiting CB South, 47-28, last Wednesday. On Saturday, Josh Stillings became the quickest Ram to win his 100th career match.

Schools

MBIT sends 29 students to national skills conference

Twenty-nine students from Middle Bucks Institute of Technology participated in the SkillsUSA District 2 Leadership Conference.

11,000 follow high school artist’s work on Instagram

By RICK EPSTEIN

Delaware High School student Madison Scott has created her own art business with 11,000 followers on Instagram.


Sony visual arts director speaks at New Hope-Solebury

Remington Scott, a lead visual arts director for Sony/EA/Activision, spoke to New Hope-Solebury High School students about his career path and work..

 
Health

Realtor’s donation aids cancer patients

Realtor Deana Corrigan at Realty One Group Legacy donated $1,000 from a celebrity bartending event at Chambers 19 Bar and Bistro to Doylestown Health to help pay for wigs for cancer patients.

Speaker to share personal journey of addiction at special event

A guest speaker will share his experiences and struggle with heroin addiction at a Parent and Family Support Group on Addiction meeting in Perkasie.


Frenchtown studio offers Introduction to Yoga class

Yoga Loka in Frenchtown, N.J., will offer a free introduction to yoga class on Jan. 21 that will be geared toward those who have an interest in trying the ancient practice.


HEALTH AND FITNESS CALENDAR


Columns



Camille Granito Mancuso: Chatterbox

That's a wrap

Tending the giant ball.

Elizabeth Ludlow Bowman: Tips for the Compleat Gardener

It’s about the berries


They have a special wintertime beauty.


Photo Feature

Revere Video returns to its roots

By MARY SHAFER

Chris DeGroot, co-owner and proprietor of Revere Video has reopened in the Revere General Store offering movie time snacks and new releases of DVDs not offered by RedBox.
Dining


Susan S. Yeske: Dining In

Warm up when it’s cold with a hot bowl of hearty soup

When the weather turns cold, hearty soup helps to sustain us. One choice is pasta e fagioli, a regional favorite thanks to the many local Italian-American restaurants.


Susan S. Yeske: Dining Out

Bridge Street Rotisserie knows good chicken

Toby and Cameron Watson saw an opportunity at the Stockton Farmers Market in Stockton, N.J., when one vendor left. Now they sell rotisserie chickens for dining in and taking out at the popular market.
Entertainment

Music Mountain topic of Lambertville Historical meeting


“The Magic of Lambertville’s Music Mountain” will be the presentation at the Lambertville Historical Society Annual Meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Pittore Justice Center, 25 S. Union St., Lambertville, N.J.

“Jazz and Joe” performance set at Trinity Buckingham

The Jazz Sanctuary will play a free, live “Jazz and Joe” concert at Trinity Buckingham Episcopal Church, in Buckingham, Thursday, Jan. 12.


Chip Mergot: Music Minute

The original “Auld Lang Syne

The origin story of the popular New Year's tune.

Arts & Galleries

Arctic landscapes featured at Michener Museum exhibition

The exhibit “Polaris: Northern Explorations in Contemporary Art” opens Jan. 14 at the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown.

Gallery 13 North shows Marcel Juillerat’s winter paintings

The works of Swiss-born painter Marcel Juillerat go on display Jan. 15 in an exhibition at Gallery 13 North in Lambertville, N.J.


Free watercolor demonstration offered by Artsbridge


Artist, illustrator and teacher Doris Ettlinger will present a free watercolor demonstration Jan. 19 at Prallsville Mills as part of Artsbridge’s Distinguished Artist Series.



Historian will discuss 20th century Italian glass


Howard Lockwood, a glass historian specializing in Italian glass of the 20th century, will speak at the Rago Arts and Auction Center on Jan. 19
Business

Recruting and hiring

By PAUL WEINSTEIN

Business owners and managers in all types of industries say that their biggest challenge is finding good people.

Morven hires Lambertville’s FitzPatrick

Morven Museum & Garden announced the appointment of Bridget A. FitzPatrick to the position of director of External Affairs.



Spiritual Side

Salem UCC Doylestown welcomes new pastor

The Rev. David Green starts his tenure as pastor of Salem United Church of Christ by leading the church’s 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Jan. 22.


Patricia Walsh-Collins: Shared Teachings

Raising Spirits

While all around us appears to be in disarray, the light is filtering through.

Calendar
Police News
Jobs
Obituaries
Classifieds


Pearl and Chuck Mintzer of New Hope and Philadelphia attended the Mummers Day Parade on New Year’s Day in Center City.  “Am always surprised how many PA residents do not really know about them. We find them astounding,” Pearl said.

Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Bucks County Herald Inc. All rights reserved. The Bucks County Herald. 5761 Lower York Road, Lahaska, PA 18931