New trial ordered for death row inmate in Warminster killings
Bucks County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan M. Rubenstein, acting on a request by the District Attorney’s Office, Thursday ordered a new trial for death row inmate Alfonso Sanchez, 35, who had been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 shooting deaths of two people in Warminster.
Silver alert issued for missing man in Hunterdon County
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission today approved an application submitted by Rasier-PA, LLC, a wholly-owned affiliate of Uber Technologies, Inc., to operate as a Transportation Network Company – the first TNC license to be issued in Pennsylvania.
Riegelsville walks with the world
Walkers headed for Riegelsville Saturday on the Delaware Canal Towpath wave to cars passing on Easton Road. The 185 walkers joined hundreds of thousands of others around the country and the world in support of the Women’s March on Washington, which attracted 500,000 participants. Its purpose was to promote women's rights, immigration reform, and LGBTQ rights, and to address racial inequities, workers' issues, and environmental issues.
Nockamixon okays zoning for medical marijuana sales
Nockamixon Township has approved an ordinance amendment providing for medical marijuana dispensary facilities as a permitted use in its commercial zoning district.
Geologists say Solebury is unlikely source for fracking
Contentious meetings in Durham Township
The tension and remarks that have rippled through Durham Township supervisors’ meetings since Kathleen Gentner took her place on the board a year ago have finally broken out into open warfare.
Tinicum revamps planning commission membership
In a major change to its planning commission, Tinicum Township has announced the appointment of four replacements to the seven-member body.
Central Bucks Rotary Pub Walk raises funds for officer
Members of Central Bucks Rotary presented a $4,000 check to officer Dave Carlen of Central Bucks Regional Police Department that will help Carlen and his family during his treatment for thyroid cancer and multiple myeloma.
Bucks native and husband raise awareness for child’s rare disease
A Palisades High School alumna and her husband are fighting back against their daughter’s rare and deadly genetic disease with a new nonprofit organization. Led by Amy and Brian Fadden, Aislinn’s Wish Foundation’s mission is to raise awareness and financial support for Sanfilippo syndrome research.
N.J. prison guards charged with sexual assault of eight female inmates
Four Senior Correction Officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County, N.J., have been indicted for a total of 26 counts in relation to the sexual abuse of eight female inmates.
Preliminary hearing in murder of teen rescheduled
The preliminary hearing for a couple accused of conspiring to beat, rape, poison and strangle the woman’s adopted daughter has been postponed.
Fugutive arrested in Peru for Bucks vehicular homicide
Nelio Sotomayor-Sanchez who flew to South America six years ago after being charged with homicide by vehicle in Bucks County has been apprehended in his native Peru.
Bucks firm produces Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special
Newtown-based Juma Entertainment and IMG Original Content have produced “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017,” an interactive countdown special, where viewers can vote live for their favorite Super Bowl commercial.
On the streets of Doylestown, Trenton, Boston, Philly and on the National Mall
While many people traveled to support the Women's March in Philadelphia and D.C., there were also women's marches throughout the region.
Banking on Modern design
America divided
Rams top Panthers
Pennridge swimming and diving won a pair from visiting Quakertown on Friday. The Ram boys prevailed, 112-73, and the Ram girls triumphed, 93-86.
Bucks end skid against Patriots
Melchiorre fires up Patriots
St. Joseph/St. Robert students participate in service projects
Students at St. Joseph/St. Robert School recently performed a variety of projects to support local organizations and families in the community.
Upper Black Eddy artist visits
NJ high school students
There’s power in them thar words
DVD available for parents of children who stutter
An opinion on opinions
Winter colors warm the soul
Fire and Ice Ball sizzles in New Hope
The Events Center by Cornerstone in New Hope was host to the annual Fire and Ice Ball which opened the Lambertville - New Hope Winter Festival.
Hot chocolate or hot cocoa?
DCP Theatre performs Shakespeare
Telford's DCP Theatre presents “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare.
NH-S Library’s Masked Ball bids farewell to winter
On Saturday, March 4, everyone is invited to gather at Holly Hedge Estate in Solebury, for a new kind of masked ball.
Artworks Trenton kicks off year
The 2017 exhibition season at Artworks features “The Shortest Distance Between Two Points,” in the Community Gallery by Katelyn Liepins.
Barros is next New Hope Art League presenter
Walmart opens academy in Hatfield
Archbishop Chaput set to lead March for Life in Washington
Karen’s Place coffee shop ministry features musicians, aids causes