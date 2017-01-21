Sister March to be held in Doylestown on Saturday
On Saturday, Jan. 21st, Doylestown will become one of over 600 cities worldwide to hold a Sister March in solidarity with the historic Women’s March on Washington; a women-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds.
Preliminary hearing in murder of teen rescheduled
JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR
The preliminary hearing for a couple accused of conspiring to beat, rape, poison and strangle the woman’s adopted daughter in what the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has called “a rape-murder fantasy” has been postponed.
Local march in solidarity with Washington Women's March set for Saturday
A local march in solidarity with Women’s March in Washington will walk on the Delaware Canal Towpath towards Riegelsville Jan. 21. Meet in the parking lot of the Fish and Boat parking area on Route 611 (just south of the Someday Cafe at 1400 Easton Road in Riegelsville) at 9:30 a.m. to assemble for a 10 a.m. peaceful march along the Delaware Canal path. The group will march peacefully in the spirit of the diverse communities that are the strength of our country. They march to support the ideas of common ground, truth and justice. All are welcome.
Deadline near for business award nominations
The Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Lifetime Business Achievement Awards.
Woman lucky to be alive after
Walking for health care support
Walkers cross the bridge from New Hope, Pa., to Lambertville, N.J. Sunday to protest repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Riverkeeper submits new plan for Tinicum bridge
Moving far beyond their earlier submittals to PennDOT, on the rehabilitation feasibility for a historic one-lane bridge in Tinicum Township, Delaware Riverkeeper Network has now submitted an engineer-certified preliminary design plan for that method of restoring the crossing.
Eighth-grader self-publishes her story about a dog
Haycock hopes for a win in a manufacturer’s contest
With meeting space already in use since last month, the new Haycock Township Community Center is now moving forward with renovation of its former Haycock Elementary School building.
Bedminster honors Cpl. Kenneth McNally
Retiring Bedminster police officer Cpl. Kenneth McNally has received a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Citation, in recognition of his 31 years of exemplary service to the township and surrounding area.
Quakertown to hold high school graduation in Allentown
The Quakertown Community School Board has bowed to a vocal student presence and made the PPL Center in Allentown the venue for the high school graduation on June 7, despite its preference for the newly renovated Alumni Field.
Pennridge Youth Aid Panel lands county award
The Pennridge Regional Youth Aid Panel, a long-time local program aimed at keeping young first-time offenders out of the juvenile court system, but still holding them accountable for their actions, received an outstanding achievement award from the Bucks County Juvenile Probation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County.
NASA astronaut speaking at “Salute to America”
Capt. Kathryn P. Hire, NASA astronaut and director of Innovation, United States Naval Academy will be the featured speaker at “Salute to America”.
Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival celebrates 20 years
The Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival committee presents the 20th year of its week-long celebration of winter.
Classic film lineup returns to Newtown
Eleven classic films will return to the big screen this year – many for the first time in decades – at the historic Newtown Theatre
Michener Art Museum MLK
More than 150 community members attended the sixth annual Martin Luther King Day of Service and Art at the James A. Michener Art Museum.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School MLK
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Doylestown performed a variety of service projects to benefit several organizations including The Breathing Room, Philadelphia Reads and Haiti Mission.
MLK Summit at CB South
Jayla Johnson, a junior at Council Rock High School North and Voices of Equality club president, addressed a crowd of more than 400 students and administrators at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Teen Peace and Social Justice Summit.
Banking on Modern design
Whither Affordable Care?
Bucks send back Titans
Eagles hang with Belvidere
BCCC celebrates Science Center
DelVal student helps family of young girl with cancer
Cancer physician scientist joins Baruch S. Blumberg Institute
BCCC offers Nurse Aide Training Program
Limited alteration necessary
The legacy of Johnny Appleseed
Bidding a fond farewell to Penny Larsen Vine
Friends and family bid farewell to Penny Larsen Vine at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope Dec. 19.
Wrightstown Farmers Market moves indoors
Newtown Chamber Orchestra adds “Tweet Seats”
Following examples of opera companies in Boston, San Francisco and Palm Beach and in an effort to attract millennials and younger audience members, the Newtown Chamber Orchestra has decided to make “Tweet Seats” available at no extra charge.
Voices Chorale holds public open rehearsal for singers
Animated sculptures grab Lambertville gallery visitors’ attention
Barney Stone’s creations are kinetic – some that sense movement and some that require visitors to push a button, crank or lever to start them – all created from found and recycled items.
Phillips’ Mill Community Association hosts fourth Youth Art Exhibition
AIMing to help others
Traditional Blessing