Fire levels home in Solebury Township No cause has yet been determined for a fire that destroyed a three-story antebellum farmhouse in Solebury Township in the early hours of Dec. 27.





New school bus company tapped to serve Palisades Krapf of West Chester has been chosen to provide school bus service for the 100-square-mile Palisades School District beginning July 1.





Marine vet powers local Toys for Tots drive

Marine veteran Kevin J. Miller of Richlandtown is credited with building up Bucks County Toys for Tots to this year’s distribution of toys to 6,700 children.





Mother a “person of interest” in teen’s death

The mother of a 14-year-old whose body was found in a wooded area of Luzerne County has been named as a “person of interest” in the investigation according to Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub.





Settlement gives go-ahead for Perkasie townhomes

Constitution Square LLC has received approval to move ahead with a development of 49 townhouses in Perkasie.





Illegal burning in Richland could affect recycling grants

Richland’s state grants that reimburse the township for recycling costs could be affected if residents ignore regulations prohibiting burning of household trash and leaves.







Website raises funds for store hit by fire

A website has been created for those who wish to donate funds to the owner of The Nut Kettle store in Peddler’s Village that was severely damaged by fire.





Springfield 2017 budget includes no tax hike The Springfield supervisors have approved a 2017 budget that includes no tax hike while allowing $150,000 for ongoing maintenance projects in the township.





Upper Makefield cuts taxes by 2.25 mills

The Upper Makefield supervisors approved a 2017 township budget that includes tax reductions that total 2.25 mills.







New Hope Notebook: Council recaps 2016 activity

New Hope Borough council president Bill Scandone stated that 2017 “was a year of transition” for the council's activity.





Buckingham poised to name new police chief

Buckingham Township is hiring a new police chief on Jan. 9, according to township Supervisor Maggie Rash but she declined to identify who was selected until the township reorganization meeting on Jan. 3.







Local woman makes grants to Third World micro-businesses

Valerie Brown, a member of Solebury Friends Meeting, and her company Lead Smart Coaching LLC, is supporting Right Sharing of World Resources, this holiday season.

