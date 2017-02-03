Homage to a village icon Under the original sign, Crooner Eddie Bruce performs with the Brian Pastor Big Band during “An Evening at Odette’s,” a Lambertville - New Hope Winter Festival concert held on Jan. 27 in the Stephen J. Buck Memorial Theater at New Hope-Solebury High School.



Quakertown School Board challenges state tax proposal

Quakertown school board members are challenging a bill that would kill most property taxes.





New Hope-Solebury alerted to state’s Property Tax Independence Act



At the recent New Hope-Solebury School Board meeting, Superintendent Steven Yanni asked residents, teachers and students to keep an eye on the website because the state Legislature is considering legislation called the Property Tax Independence Act.





Bucks man arrested in sex predator ring



A child sexual predator suspect from Quakertown was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, in Bucks County and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against an underage boy that began when the victim was 9.





Central Bucks rejects raise for its district tax collectors



The Central Bucks School Board voted 5-3 on Jan. 24 not to increase the amount that district tax collectors are compensated each year.





Grand Jury report on Solebury School sexual abuse released

A Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury report detailing sexual abuse of Solebury School students that spanned a half century was made public Wednesday.

New Hope Notebook: Council innovates after power play

Political infighting between two members of the New Hope Borough Council escalated to crisis level last month. The conflict was resolved, but the episode left the rest of the council disgusted and exasperated.





An Evening at Odette's

An Evening at Odette’s,” was an opportunity to experience a glimpse of what was Odette's through the eyes of those who performed there during its heyday.







Talk and laughter when the Group gets together in Stockton, N.J.

They call themselves the Group. There is no “official” name. It started with a few friends and grew over time, becoming a staple at Stockton Deli where customers often join the conversation.





Buckingham swears in police, deals with drainage

The Buckingham Township Board of Supervisors formally swore in Michael Gallagher as the new chief of police.







Upper Makefield supervisors respond to tree cutting

Director of Planning and Zoning David Kuhns informed the Upper Makefield Township board of supervisors that PECO upgrades to lines and two power substations are under way from Washington Crossing to Yardley.







Partnership will help tech students pursue four-year degree A partnership four years in the making came to fruition on Jan. 24 and, as a result, vocational students in Bucks County now have a clear, convenient pathway to a four-year college degree







Heritage Conservancy sets tour of Bucksville House Heritage Conservancy in Doylestown offers “Bucksville House: Eyewitness to History,” a tour through a historical Bucks County homestead.







Watch the “Snow Moon” rise during Delaware Canal twilight walk Experience the magic of twilight along the Delaware Canal and the spectacle of a rising full moon at Wells’ Falls on the Delaware River in New Hope Friday, Feb. 10.