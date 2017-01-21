Bucks County Herald

Sister March to be held in Doylestown on Saturday

On Saturday, Jan. 21st, Doylestown will become one of over 600 cities worldwide to hold a Sister March in solidarity with the historic Women’s March on Washington; a women-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds.

Preliminary hearing in murder of teen rescheduled

JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR

The preliminary hearing for a couple accused of conspiring to beat, rape, poison and strangle the woman’s adopted daughter in what the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has called “a rape-murder fantasy” has been postponed.

Local march in solidarity with Washington Women's March set for Saturday

A local march in solidarity with Women’s March in Washington will walk on the Delaware Canal Towpath towards Riegelsville Jan. 21. Meet in the parking lot of the Fish and Boat parking area on Route 611 (just south of the Someday Cafe at 1400 Easton Road in Riegelsville) at 9:30 a.m. to assemble for a 10 a.m. peaceful march along the Delaware Canal path. The group will march peacefully in the spirit of the diverse communities that are the strength of our country. They march to support the ideas of common ground, truth and justice. All are welcome.

Marchers can choose to walk a shorter distance and all are responsible for getting themselves back to the start.

 

Deadline near for business award nominations

The Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Lifetime Business Achievement Awards.

Woman lucky to be alive after
collision on 202

A woman barely escaped serious injury Thursday when her sedan collided with a work van and burst into flames shortly before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 202, near the intersection with Mill Road, in Buckingham Township.

DRBC announces termination of drought management special permit

The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) has announced the termination of its drought management special permit in effect since Nov. 23, 2016, when the basin was placed in a drought watch.

Fugitive wanted in Bucks vehicular homicide arrested in Peru

A man who flew to South America six years ago after being charged with homicide by vehicle in Bucks County has been apprehended in his native Peru.

Ice Bowl to heat up Newtown

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Bucks County Disc Golf Alliance will hold its 13th annual Ice Bowl, starting with check-in from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Tyler State Park in Newtown.

The event runs in conjunction with other Ice Bowls across the country to raise awareness for the sport while working with local charities to fight hunger. All proceeds raised at the Bucks County event will be donated to Aiding Our Neighbors Food Pantry.

Register at discgolfunited.com.


News

Walking for health care support

Walkers cross the bridge from New Hope, Pa., to Lambertville, N.J. Sunday to protest repeal of the Affordable Care Act.


Riverkeeper submits new plan for Tinicum bridge

By CLIFF LEBOWITZ

Moving far beyond their earlier submittals to PennDOT, on the rehabilitation feasibility for a historic one-lane bridge in Tinicum Township, Delaware Riverkeeper Network has now submitted an engineer-certified preliminary design plan for that method of restoring the crossing.


Eighth-grader self-publishes her story about a dog

By JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR


Olivia Millevoi Googled herself just days before the New Year and was pleased and surprised to discover her children’s book – “Do you believe in Magic?” – was offered for sale on the Barnes and Noble website.



New-Hope-Notebook: Scandone stays on council, Cannon Square project will advance to zoning hearing board

By GERRY MONIGAN


The New Hope Borough Council addressed two significant matters Tuesday night: the resignation of President Bill Scandone and the reconfiguration of the second-most-important intersection in town.


PA DEP is testing water in Upper Bucks County

By JOE FERRY


The state Department of Environmental Protection has started sampling private wells in three Upper Bucks County municipalities after discovering perfluorinated compound contamination above safe levels in a public water supply.


Bridge challenge cites historic and ecosystem valued


The Delaware Riverkeeper Network filed comments Tuesday challenging the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Draft Categorical Exclusion of Headquarters Road Bridge.

Haycock hopes for a win in a manufacturer’s contest

By CLIFF LEBOWITZ


With meeting space already in use since last month, the new Haycock Township Community Center is now moving forward with renovation of its former Haycock Elementary School building.


Bedminster honors Cpl. Kenneth McNally

By CLIFF LEBOWITZ


Retiring Bedminster police officer Cpl. Kenneth McNally has received a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Citation, in recognition of his 31 years of exemplary service to the township and surrounding area.



Quakertown to hold high school graduation in Allentown

By BARRIE-JOHN MURPHY


The Quakertown Community School Board has bowed to a vocal student presence and made the PPL Center in Allentown the venue for the high school graduation on June 7, despite its preference for the newly renovated Alumni Field.


Pennridge Youth Aid Panel lands county award

By MELINDA RIZZO

The Pennridge Regional Youth Aid Panel, a long-time local program aimed at keeping young first-time offenders out of the juvenile court system, but still holding them accountable for their actions, received an outstanding achievement award from the Bucks County Juvenile Probation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County.


NASA astronaut speaking at “Salute to America”

Capt. Kathryn P. Hire, NASA astronaut and director of Innovation, United States Naval Academy will be the featured speaker at “Salute to America”.


Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival celebrates 20 years

The Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival committee presents the 20th year of its week-long celebration of winter.


Classic film lineup returns to Newtown

Eleven classic films will return to the big screen this year – many for the first time in decades – at the historic Newtown Theatre

Weekends

Michener Art Museum MLK

More than 150 community members attended the sixth annual Martin Luther King Day of Service and Art at the James A. Michener Art Museum.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School MLK

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Doylestown performed a variety of service projects to benefit several organizations including The Breathing Room, Philadelphia Reads and Haiti Mission.



MLK Summit at CB South

Jayla Johnson, a junior at Council Rock High School North and Voices of Equality club president, addressed a crowd of more than 400 students and administrators at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Teen Peace and Social Justice Summit.


Opinion & Editorial

Bridget Wingert: Happy to Be Here

Banking on Modern design

David Rago is one of those fortunate people who have found passion in their work.

Charles Meredith:

Whither Affordable Care?

Thoughts on repealing Obamacare.

LETTERS TO THE HERALD
Sports

Bucks send back Titans

By DON LEYPOLDT


CB West ice hockey remained unbeaten in the SHSHL Continental with last Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over rival CB South at Hatfield Ice. Scotty Cappuccio scored a pair of goals for the Bucks.


Lions start fast, slow Faith

By DAVID CAMPBELL

A 13-0 first quarter was all New Hope girls’ basketball needed to stymie Faith Christian, 44-25, last Thursday. Kelly Hyland was the offensive star for the host Lions. She finished with 22 points.

Eagles hang with Belvidere

By DON LEYPOLDT


South Hunterdon girls’ basketball succumbed to visiting Belvidere, 47-35, on Tuesday, but, head coach Krista Regan reports, the Eagles continue to make strides, behind leading scorer Giovanna Rubino.



Lions’ Clymer gets place in Hall

By DAVID CAMPBELL


Faith Christian head wrestling coach Ben Clymer was inducted into the Northwestern Lehigh High School Wrestling Hall of Fame on Jan. 4. Clymer won a state championship for the Tigers in 2008.



Rams dash to first

By DAVID CAMPBELL


Pennridge boys’ track’s 4x200 relay of Alex Dimon, Bobby Brashear, Matt Ludlow and Adam Vecera ran away with the title at Saturday’s latest TFCAofGP meet at Haverford College.



Panthers take down Pirates

By DON LEYPOLDT


Plumstead Christian boys’ basketball pulled away from host Palisades with a decisive third quarter on Monday, winning going away, 43-21. Kyle Elton tallied a career-high 16 points for the Panthers.



Schools

BCCC celebrates Science Center

By REGINA YOUNG


A new, $17.5 million state-of-the art education facility opened to much excitement on Bucks County College’s Newtown campus last Thursday

DelVal student helps family of young girl with cancer

Colton Zundel has decided to donate a portion of his earnings from the Pennsylvania Farm Show to the family of a little girl with stomach cancer.


Villa Victoria Academy announces redesign

Villa Victoria Academy, the oldest Catholic all-girls school in New Jersey, is creating a middle school encompassing sixth to eighth grades to be added to the high school, grades nine to 12, beginning with the 2017-2018 school year.

 
Health

Cancer physician scientist joins Baruch S. Blumberg Institute

Cancer physician scientist Richard G. Pestell has joined the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute to serve as president of the Pennsylvania Cancer and Regenerative Medicine Research Center.

BCCC offers Nurse Aide Training Program

Bucks County Community College is accepting applications for its Nurse Aide Training Program, with classes offered at all campuses.


Former NFL player joins Central Bucks YMCA

Brett Brackett, former tight end for the Tennessee Titans, will join the staff at the Doylestown branch of Central Bucks Family YMCA as an athletic development trainer.


HEALTH AND FITNESS CALENDAR


Columns



Camille Granito Mancuso: Chatterbox

Limited alteration necessary

Enhancing our personal joy.

Elizabeth Ludlow Bowman: Tips for the Compleat Gardener

The legacy of Johnny Appleseed


Wild crabapple trees add color to the winter landscape and feeds the birds.


Photo Feature

Bidding a fond farewell to Penny Larsen Vine

Friends and family bid farewell to Penny Larsen Vine at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope Dec. 19.
Dining


Susan S. Yeske: Dining In

Wrightstown Farmers Market moves indoors

The popular Wrightstown Farmers Market has temporarily moved indoors to the Barn at The Gathering on Second Street Pike.


Susan S. Yeske: Dining Out

Cross Culture Gourmet delicacies served at new eatery

Cross Culture Gourmet Indian Street Food Delicacies is the latest creation of Monty Kainth, who also operates Cross Culture full-service restaurants in Doylestown, Buckingham and Princeton, N.J.
Entertainment

Newtown Chamber Orchestra adds “Tweet Seats”


Following examples of opera companies in Boston, San Francisco and Palm Beach and in an effort to attract millennials and younger audience members, the Newtown Chamber Orchestra has decided to make “Tweet Seats” available at no extra charge.

Voices Chorale holds public open rehearsal for singers

Dr. Lyn Ransom, Voices’ founder, music director and conductor, invites singers in all voice parts with good music-reading skills to Voices Chorale’s “Public Open Rehearsal” at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Chip Mergot: Music Minute

“Reach Out (I’ll be there)”

The monumental songwriting team of Brian and Eddie Holland, and Lamont Dozier decide to write something experimental for Levi Stubbs and The Four Tops.

Arts & Galleries

Animated sculptures grab Lambertville gallery visitors’ attention

By JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR

Barney Stone’s creations are kinetic – some that sense movement and some that require visitors to push a button, crank or lever to start them – all created from found and recycled items.

Phillips’ Mill Community Association hosts fourth Youth Art Exhibition

19 area schools will join this year's Phillips' Mill Commmunity Association Youth Art Exhibition.


Digital artwork on view at Caffe Galleria


Timeless Conversations & Imaginations” featuring the works of Dwight Harris, opens at Caffe Galleria, 23 N. Union St., Lambertville, N.J., on Tuesday, Jan. 24.


Business

AIMing to help others

By DAVID CAMPBELL

Robert Britting Sr., a resident of Furlong and president of Health Initiatives, created the African Institute for Medical Education to help the people of Uganda.


Manion foundation receives donation

Ambiance Design, a provider of custom window treatments in Blue Bell, donated $2,000 to the Travis Manion Foundation.



Spiritual Side

Traditional Blessing
of the Delaware River

The Rev. Michael Ruk, rector of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in New Hope concludes the Christmas season, with the traditional Blessing of the Delaware River

Catholic news media topic of seminary lecture

Gregory Erlandson will speak on “The Power of the Word – Catholic News Media and Spiritual Formation on Monday, Jan. 30 at The School of Theological Studies at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary.

Pearl and Chuck Mintzer of New Hope and Philadelphia attended the Mummers Day Parade on New Year’s Day in Center City.  “Am always surprised how many PA residents do not really know about them. We find them astounding,” Pearl said.

