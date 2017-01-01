Bucks County Herald

Sunday, January 1, 2017


Churches host family education, addiction support program

Does someone you love have a drug or alcohol problem? 

Thompson Memorial Church of New Hope, Doylestown Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Church of Deep Run in Bedminster offer monthly, free family education sessions for families and individuals to learn about addiction and how to deal with it through a “Family Education Program” within a community of Grace.

January sessions will be offered at Thompson Memorial Church from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 11 and 18. February sessions will be offered at Doylestown Presbyterian Church from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9 and 16. Other, similar support classes are offered in locations throughout Bucks County.

For information, or to register, call The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania at 800-221-6333 or visit councilsepa.org.

Fire levels home in Solebury Township

By DAVID CAMPBELL

No cause has yet been determined for a fire that destroyed a three-story antebellum farmhouse in Solebury Township in the early hours of Dec. 27.


New school bus company tapped to serve Palisades

By CLIFF LEBOWITZ

Krapf of West Chester has been chosen to provide school bus service for the 100-square-mile Palisades School District  beginning July 1.


Marine vet powers local Toys for Tots drive

By CHRIS RUVO

Marine veteran Kevin J. Miller of Richlandtown is credited with building up Bucks County Toys for Tots to this year’s distribution of toys to 6,700 children.


Mother a “person of interest” in teen’s death

The mother of a 14-year-old whose body was found in a wooded area of Luzerne County has been named as a “person of interest” in the investigation according to Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub.


Settlement gives go-ahead for Perkasie townhomes

By MELINDA RIZZO

Constitution Square LLC has received approval to move ahead with a development of 49 townhouses in Perkasie.


Illegal burning in Richland could affect recycling grants

By CLIFF LEBOWITZ


Richland’s state grants that reimburse the township for recycling costs could be affected if residents ignore regulations prohibiting burning of household trash and leaves. 

Website raises funds for store hit by fire

A website has been created for those who wish to donate funds to the owner of The Nut Kettle store in Peddler’s Village that was severely damaged by fire.


Springfield 2017 budget includes no tax hike

By
BARRIE-JOHN MURPHY

The Springfield supervisors have approved a 2017 budget that includes no tax hike while allowing $150,000 for ongoing maintenance projects in the township. 


Upper Makefield cuts taxes by 2.25 mills

By
STUART LEE FRIEDMAN


The Upper Makefield supervisors approved a 2017 township budget that includes tax reductions that total 2.25 mills. 



New Hope Notebook: Council recaps 2016 activity

By GERRY MONIGAN


New Hope Borough council president Bill Scandone stated that 2017 “was a year of transition” for the council's activity.


Buckingham poised to name new police chief

By
STUART LEE FRIEDMAN


Buckingham Township is hiring a new police chief on Jan. 9, according to township Supervisor Maggie Rash but she declined to identify who was selected until the township reorganization meeting on Jan. 3.



Local woman makes grants to Third World micro-businesses


Valerie Brown, a member of Solebury Friends Meeting, and her company Lead Smart Coaching LLC, is supporting Right Sharing of World Resources, this holiday season.
River Towns party

The Delaware River Towns Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau hosted its annual Holiday Party at Hotel du Village in New Hope

The Silverman clinic

Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic hosted its annual holiday party for more than 300 children and their families.

Hanukkah Story Time

Jewish Learning Venture’s jkidphilly program partnered with the Doylestown Bookshop and held a kick-off to Hanukkah where kids colored holiday pictures, heard PJ Library stories and sampled cookies.



Kathryn Finegan Clark: By the Way

Not the usual holidays

Floored by refinishing. 

Charles Meredith:

Honest judges are appreciated

Recalling Sen. Joe Grundy.

LETTERS TO THE HERALD
Images of 2016

Here are some of the pictures we’ll remember from an eventful 2016.



Eck pin lifts Patriots over Titans

By DAVID CAMPBELL


CB East senior Chris Eck dropped Kaleb Lerman by fall in 1:40 at 120 pounds to clinch last Wednesday’s SOL Continental wrestling opener for the Patriots over CB South, 36-35, in Warrington.

Rams hang with Souderton

By DON LEYPOLDT


Pennridge girls’ basketball stayed with visiting Souderton throughout, but ultimately lost to the Indians, 42-31, last Thursday evening. Gillian Anderson’s eight points were best for the Rams.



Tough third quarter derails Spartans

By DON LEYPOLDT


Solebury School boys’ basketball was undone by a 32-10 Newark Tech third quarter in Tuesday’s 63-53 setback in the PrimeTime ESCIT Christmas Tournament in Trenton. London Green scored 16 for the Spartans.



Patriot seniors share college plans

By DAVID CAMPBELL


CB East’s Liam Creedon, Abby Brown and Ryan Brown talked at length about their college homes at a signing ceremony at the Holicong high school on Dec. 15. The Brown siblings picked the same school: Salisbury.



Shewbrooks, Dawson stand out for Patriots

By DAVID CAMPBELL


The winter track campaign is off and running. CB East seniors Meaghan Shewbrooks and Tate Dawson both performed well at the opening DVGTCA meet at Lehigh on Dec. 16.


Key Club buys gifts for families in need

The New Hope-Solebury High School Key Club provided gifts for 235 local children as part of the Adopt-a-Child-for-the-Holidays program.

MBIT hosts open house

Jamison's Middle Bucks Institute of Technology is hosting its annual open house for middle school and high school students on Thursday, Jan. 5 (snow date is Jan. 12).


Lambertville senior recognized by Dickinson

Keziah Groth-Tuft, a senior at Dickinson College and resident of Lambertville, N.J., has been named a Baird Sustainability Fellow by the school.

 
Bea von Watzdorf: Be Well, Live Well

Peaceful gratitude

A few simple rules can help you to appreciate all that is positive in your life and improve your overall feeling of wellness.

HEALTH AND FITNESS CALENDAR

Yoga on the Rope Wall class is offered

A free sampler class of Yoga on the Rope Wall will be held on Jan. 6 at the Solebury Club in Buckingham, giving anyone who is interested a chance to try this challenging form of yoga.


Blood donors sought to boost N.J. supplies

New Jersey Blood Services is asking for help to maintain its supply of all blood types, especiall O-negative, which is the universal donor.


Camille Granito Mancuso: Chatterbox

A personal energy crisis

A reversal would be nice. 

Elizabeth Ludlow Bowman: Tips for the Compleat Gardener

Happy New Year from the Compleat Gardener


This column will return next week.


Faces of 2016

Some of the many faces that graced the pages of the Bucks County Herald over the past year.


The year in review

Local events that helped to shape 2016.
Susan S. Yeske: Dining In

Dips to help ring in the new year

Savory or sweet, dips are a favorite way of feeding guests who come to celebrate the new year or watch football games on TV.

Susan S. Yeske: Dining Out

Early Bird Espresso offers more than coffee

Fair trade coffee is the hallmark of Frenchtown café Early Bird Espresso, but you also can find teas, cookies and lunch from local sources. 
Broadway star to sing for friend with ALS

Bucks County native Jenny Lee Stern, who has performed on Broadway and with national touring companies is the headline performer at the Broadway Loves Jay fundraising event to aid ALS patient Jason Smith. 

Playhouse presents “Menopause the Musical”

The national touring group GFour Productions will bring “Menopause the Musical” to the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope from Jan. 11-22.

Patriots Week brings Battles
of Trenton

Trenton, N.J.’s Patriots Week events include re-enactments of the first and second Battle of Trenton on Saturday, Dec. 31. A website lists additional events.

Hunterdon library hosts January programs

Music, talks, tai chi classes and hypnosis are all on the calendar for special January programs at the Hunterdon County Library.

Arts Council exhibit shows Pearlstein legacy

“Philip Pearlstein: A Legacy of Influence,” is the current exhibit by the Arts Council of Princeton, featuring the figure painter and artists he has influenced.


“Painted Light” exhibit at Nassau Club


Oil paintings by Newtown artist Shirley Mersky will be on view at the Nassau Club in Princeton, N.J., in the exhibit “Painted Light.”




Rick Welch: Dollars and $ense

That four-letter word in your portfolio

It is important to consider that four-letter word - R-I-S-K - when adding any security to your portfolio.


RecruitmentQueen slates career job fair


On Jan. 18, RecruitmentQueen, in conjunction with Bucks County employers and the Neshaminy Mall, will help local job seekers make good on their career-related promises.



Interfaith groups, Peace Center join together in New Year’s prayer and song
for peace

By PETRA CHESNER SCHLATTER

Participants will share an hour of spontaneous prayers for peace in Israel/Palestine, the Middle East and throughout the world at the annual New Year's Celebration for Peace.

Bucks Quarterly Meeting sponsors racial justice seminar

Bucks Quarterly Meeting sponsors “Wrong Thing: Racial Justice and Authentic Community Using the Strategies of the H.E.A.R.T.” led by Dr. Amanda Kemp.


At her regular briefing of the status of Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Program, Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy today announced applications for medical marijuana grower/processors and dispensaries will be available beginning January 17, 2017.

