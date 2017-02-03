|
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge to Stay Closed At Least Eight More Weeks
The Delaware River Turnpike Bridge connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Interstate 276 must remain closed to traffic for a minimum of eight more weeks — at least through early April — according to an emergency engineering task force being co-led by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA), joint owners of the 1.25-mile-long bridge.
DelVal professor to present "Genesis vs. The Big Bang" lecture
Michael Tabachnick, a Delaware Valley University professor of physics, will be presenting “Genesis vs. The Big Bang” on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. in the Life Sciences Building auditorium.
DelVal High School music student performs
Rising Del Val High School musician Miles Hudgins performs at the next Del Val Coffee House in the cafeteria, at 19 Senator Stout Road, Frenchtown, N.J., at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
|
Homage to a village icon
Under the original sign, Crooner Eddie Bruce performs with the Brian Pastor Big Band during “An Evening at Odette’s,” a Lambertville - New Hope Winter Festival concert held on Jan. 27 in the Stephen J. Buck Memorial Theater at New Hope-Solebury High School.
Quakertown School Board challenges state tax proposal
Quakertown school board members are challenging a bill that would kill most property taxes.
New Hope-Solebury alerted to state’s Property Tax Independence Act
|
New Hope Notebook: Council innovates after power play
Political infighting between two members of the New Hope Borough Council escalated to crisis level last month. The conflict was resolved, but the episode left the rest of the council disgusted and exasperated.
An Evening at Odette's
An Evening at Odette’s,” was an opportunity to experience a glimpse of what was Odette's through the eyes of those who performed there during its heyday.
Talk and laughter when the Group gets together in Stockton, N.J.
They call themselves the Group. There is no “official” name. It started with a few friends and grew over time, becoming a staple at Stockton Deli where customers often join the conversation.
Buckingham swears in police, deals with drainage
The Buckingham Township Board of Supervisors formally swore in Michael Gallagher as the new chief of police.
Upper Makefield supervisors respond to tree cutting
Director of Planning and Zoning David Kuhns informed the Upper Makefield Township board of supervisors that PECO upgrades to lines and two power substations are under way from Washington Crossing to Yardley.
Partnership will help tech students pursue four-year degree
A partnership four years in the making came to fruition on Jan. 24 and, as a result, vocational students in Bucks County now have a clear, convenient pathway to a four-year college degree
Heritage Conservancy sets tour of Bucksville House
Heritage Conservancy in Doylestown offers “Bucksville House: Eyewitness to History,” a tour through a historical Bucks County homestead.
Watch the “Snow Moon” rise during Delaware Canal twilight walk
Experience the magic of twilight along the Delaware Canal and the spectacle of a rising full moon at Wells’ Falls on the Delaware River in New Hope Friday, Feb. 10.
|
Concert goers enjoy "An Evening at Odette's"
The Lambertville - New Hope Winter Festival presented
“An Evening at Odette’s,” a concert of bistro-style piano bar music recalling the days when Odette’s River House was open.
Taste of Winter Fest
Taste of Winter Fest, spotlighted the culinary creations and spirits that Lambertville and New Hope have to offer.
Karaoke Night
New Hope Park and Recreation hosted Karaoke Night for the Lambertville - New Hope Winter Festival.
|
Events she never dreamed of
|
Scouts in winter
|
Rams down Panthers
Lions win duel of league unbeatens
|
Newtown Friends students march for women's rights
|
Author discusses passion
for nature at Buckingham Friends
|
Community partners take on youth substance abuse
Doylestown Health joins Jefferson cancer network
|
A sign of the times
|
Native viburnums decked in fruit
|
Kutz Elementary, Plumstead Christian pack seeds for Haitians
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the Kutz Elementary Cougars 4 A Cause club partnered with Poverty Resolutions to sort and repackage seeds that will be sent to Haiti in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
|
Grown in greenhouses in winter
|
Cast members do things just right in “Driving Miss Daisy” at Bristol Riverside Theatre
“Driving Miss Daisy” is the latest offering at Bristol Riverside Theatre and features wonderful performances and compelling sights and sounds of the era in which the story takes place.
Dryden Ensemble continues concert series
The Dryden Ensemble continues its 2016-2017 concert series with “Le Médicin & La Musique.”
|
The Painters’ Collective holds group exhibition
Members of The Painters’ Collective will hold a group art exhibition at artist Ty Hodanish’s The Art Colony Gallery at Prallsville Mills in Stockton, N.J. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Exhibitions celebrate vision of D&R
Greenway founders
Voice-overs are topic of March class at BCCC
Trinity Solebury hosts Haiti fundraising event