Riegelsville walks with the world Walkers headed for Riegelsville Saturday on the Delaware Canal Towpath wave to cars passing on Easton Road. The 185 walkers joined hundreds of thousands of others around the country and the world in support of the Women’s March on Washington, which attracted 500,000 participants. Its purpose was to promote women's rights, immigration reform, and LGBTQ rights, and to address racial inequities, workers' issues, and environmental issues.





Nockamixon okays zoning for medical marijuana sales

Nockamixon Township has approved an ordinance amendment providing for medical marijuana dispensary facilities as a permitted use in its commercial zoning district.







Geologists say Solebury is unlikely source for fracking



Geologist Jay Parrish and Tom Daniels, professor of environmental planning at Penn State were retained by Solebury last year to conduct an environmental assessment and offer recommendations relevant to natural gas development in the township.







Perkasie Borough considers paying consultants total salary



Perkasie Borough Council may opt to pay the entire salary and contract directly for economic development consulting services in 2017.





FERC postpones PennEast review



The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Monday, Jan. 23, revised its schedule for reviewing the PennEast pipeline, resulting in a third delay for the proposed project.





Book pushes past boundaries of age

Kay G. Rock, a former Bucks County Herald columnist is now a published author of the new book, “Over the Hill and Gaining Speed: Reflections in Retirement.”

Contentious meetings in Durham Township

The tension and remarks that have rippled through Durham Township supervisors’ meetings since Kathleen Gentner took her place on the board a year ago have finally broken out into open warfare.





Tinicum revamps planning commission membership

In a major change to its planning commission, Tinicum Township has announced the appointment of four replacements to the seven-member body.





Central Bucks Rotary Pub Walk raises funds for officer

Members of Central Bucks Rotary presented a $4,000 check to officer Dave Carlen of Central Bucks Regional Police Department that will help Carlen and his family during his treatment for thyroid cancer and multiple myeloma.





Bucks native and husband raise awareness for child’s rare disease

A Palisades High School alumna and her husband are fighting back against their daughter’s rare and deadly genetic disease with a new nonprofit organization. Led by Amy and Brian Fadden, Aislinn’s Wish Foundation’s mission is to raise awareness and financial support for Sanfilippo syndrome research.





N.J. prison guards charged with sexual assault of eight female inmates Four Senior Correction Officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County, N.J., have been indicted for a total of 26 counts in relation to the sexual abuse of eight female inmates.





Preliminary hearing in murder of teen rescheduled The preliminary hearing for a couple accused of conspiring to beat, rape, poison and strangle the woman’s adopted daughter has been postponed.





Fugutive arrested in Peru for Bucks vehicular homicide Nelio Sotomayor-Sanchez who flew to South America six years ago after being charged with homicide by vehicle in Bucks County has been apprehended in his native Peru.





Bucks firm produces Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special Newtown-based Juma Entertainment and IMG Original Content have produced “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017,” an interactive countdown special, where viewers can vote live for their favorite Super Bowl commercial.