Transformation of an icon Construction is under way in New Hope for the transformation of Club Zadar, which was the original Playhouse Inn to a new and enlarged Playhouse Inn.





Teacher makes final trip to Pennsylvania Farm Show Mary Miller-Ettwein has made her 38th and final trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show arena as part of her job as a teacher at the Upper Bucks County Technical School. She will retire at the end of this school year.





Mother, boyfriend, held in Bucks teen’s death

Sara Packer and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, have been arrested in connection with the “rape-murder fantasy” that the Bucks County District Attorney says took the life of Grace Packer, 14.





Teri Lewis named Tinicum Township manager



Tinicum treasurer Teri Lewis has been named township manager, filling a vacancy that occurred 10 months ago with the resignation of Linda McNeill.





Stockton School will stay open at least through 2017-2018



Stockton School will continue to operate as an elementary school and remain open for at least another year.

Oleksa not reappointed to Durham Planning Commission

The Durham Township Board of Supervisors did not reappoint longtime planning commission member Lois Oleksa to the post she has held for nearly a decade.





New Hope Notebook: Two projects clear zoning hearing board

The New Hope Zoning Hearing Board granted variances for two major projects in the borough: a luxury day spa and the conversion of the former Trading Post into four dwellings.







Sellersville bridge to be replaced starting in the fall

An important bridge in Sellersville is in line to be replaced – a project that came to the fore of discussion at Monday’s Borough Council meeting.





Springfield asks for residents’ input to determine township’s future A mass survey is planned by Springfield to help determine the township’s agenda on commercial development and other projects for years to come.





Heitz announces candidacy for district judge Bob Heitz has announced he is a candidate for district judge in Quakertown’s Magisterial District 07-2-05. Judge Robert Roth is set to retire from the post at the end of this month.







