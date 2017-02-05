Bucks County Herald

Sunday, February 5, 2017


Latest News ﻿

Delaware River Turnpike Bridge to Stay Closed At Least Eight More Weeks

The Delaware River Turnpike Bridge connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Interstate 276 must remain closed to traffic for a minimum of eight more weeks — at least through early April — according to an emergency engineering task force being co-led by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA), joint owners of the 1.25-mile-long bridge. 

DelVal professor to present "Genesis vs. The Big Bang" lecture

Michael Tabachnick, a Delaware Valley University professor of physics, will be presenting “Genesis vs. The Big Bang” on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. in the Life Sciences Building auditorium.

DelVal High School music student performs

Rising Del Val High School musician Miles Hudgins performs at the next Del Val Coffee House in the cafeteria, at 19 Senator Stout Road, Frenchtown, N.J., at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3.

News

Homage to a village icon

Under the original sign, Crooner Eddie Bruce performs with the Brian Pastor Big Band during “An Evening at Odette’s,” a Lambertville - New Hope Winter Festival concert held on Jan. 27 in the Stephen J. Buck Memorial Theater at New Hope-Solebury High School.

Quakertown School Board challenges state tax proposal

By BARRIE JOHN MURPHY


Quakertown school board members are challenging a bill that would kill most property taxes.


New Hope-Solebury alerted to state’s Property Tax Independence Act

By ELIZABETH BOWMAN


At the recent New Hope-Solebury School Board meeting, Superintendent Steven Yanni asked residents, teachers and students to keep an eye on the website because the state Legislature is considering legislation called the Property Tax Independence Act.


Bucks man arrested in sex predator ring

BY JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR


A child sexual predator suspect from Quakertown was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, in Bucks County and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against an underage boy that began when the victim was 9.


Central Bucks rejects raise for its district tax collectors

BY DANA M. ECKMAN


The Central Bucks School Board voted 5-3 on Jan. 24 not to increase the amount that district tax collectors are compensated each year.


Grand Jury report on Solebury School sexual abuse released

By JODI SPIEGEL ARTHUR


A Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury report detailing sexual abuse of Solebury School students that spanned a half century was made public Wednesday.

New Hope Notebook: Council innovates after power play

By GERRY MONIGAN


Political infighting between two members of the New Hope Borough Council escalated to crisis level last month. The conflict was resolved, but the episode left the rest of the council disgusted and exasperated.


An Evening at Odette's

By GERRY MONIGAN


An Evening at Odette’s,” was an opportunity to experience a glimpse of what was Odette's through the eyes of those who performed there during its heyday.



Talk and laughter when the Group gets together in Stockton, N.J.

By DEBRA MALINICS


They call themselves the Group. There is no “official” name. It started with a few friends and grew over time, becoming a staple at Stockton Deli where customers often join the conversation.


Buckingham swears in police, deals with drainage

By STUART LEE FRIEDMAN


The Buckingham Township Board of Supervisors formally swore in Michael Gallagher as the new chief of police.



Upper Makefield supervisors respond to tree cutting

By STUART LEE FRIEDMAN


Director of Planning and Zoning David Kuhns informed the Upper Makefield Township board of supervisors that PECO upgrades to lines and two power substations are under way from Washington Crossing to Yardley.



Partnership will help tech students pursue four-year degree

By JOE FERRY

A partnership four years in the making came to fruition on Jan. 24 and, as a result, vocational students in Bucks County now have a clear, convenient pathway to a four-year college degree



Heritage Conservancy sets tour of Bucksville House

Heritage Conservancy in Doylestown offers “Bucksville House: Eyewitness to History,” a tour through a historical Bucks County homestead.



Watch the “Snow Moon” rise during Delaware Canal twilight walk

Experience the magic of twilight along the Delaware Canal and the spectacle of a rising full moon at Wells’ Falls on the Delaware River in New Hope Friday, Feb. 10.
Weekends

Concert goers enjoy "An Evening at Odette's"


The Lambertville - New Hope Winter Festival presented “An Evening at Odette’s,” a concert of bistro-style piano bar music recalling the days when Odette’s River House was open.

Taste of Winter Fest

Taste of Winter Fest, spotlighted the culinary creations and spirits that Lambertville and New Hope have to offer.


Karaoke Night

New Hope Park and Recreation hosted Karaoke Night for the Lambertville - New Hope Winter Festival.

Opinion & Editorial

Kathryn Finegan Clark: By the Way

Events she never dreamed of

Navy Capt. Kathryn P. (Kay) Hire and a NASA astronaut who has logged 711 hours – about a month – in space, gave a surprisingly down-to-earth and charming talk about her “unplanned path to space.”

Charles Meredith:

Scouts in winter

An invitation to support a worthwhile cause and celebrating National Boy Scout Week.

LETTERS TO THE HERALD
Sports

Rams down Panthers

By DAVID CAMPBELL

Pennridge wrestling landed five pins in a 43-30 victory over host Quakertown on Saturday morning. Josh Stillings needed only 11 seconds to prevail at 160 pounds for the Rams. Josh Stahl won in 11 seconds at 106 for the Panthers.



Bucks hang on to defeat Rams

By DON LEYPOLDT

CB West boys’ basketball withstood a late Pennridge push to sink the Rams, 53-48, on Friday. Collin MacAdams had 21 points for the winning Bucks, who are 13-7 overall and 8-3 in the SOL Continental.

Lions win duel of league unbeatens

By DON LEYPOLDT


New Hope girls’ basketball continued its undefeated ways with Tuesday’s 48-38 triumph over previously unbeaten Jenkintown. The Lions are riding high at 19-0 and 11-0 in the BAL.


Rams get past Panthers

By DAVID CAMPBELL


Pennridge girls’ basketball used a 24-13 second half to erase host Quakertown, 47-38, on Saturday. Brooke Bachtle drained a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give the Rams a bit of breathing room.


Panthers too strong for Springfield

By DAVID CAMPBELL


Quakertown boys’ basketball followed up Saturday’s huge win over Pennridge with a 49-34 triumph over visiting Springfield-Montco on Tuesday. J.R. Grimmage went for 14 points and 10 rebounds.



Titan boys prevail over Patriots

By DAVID CAMPBELL


CB South boys’ swimming posted a 105-76 victory over guest CB East on Friday. Tom Khyat and Dan Han each won their two individual events for the Titans.



Patriot girls sink Titans

By DAVID CAMPBELL


CB East girls’ swimming rolled to another victory on Friday. The Patriots made it 10 straight with their 116-68 triumph over host CB South. Kirsten Mortimer won both of her individual swims for the Patriots.


Schools

Newtown Friends students march for women's rights

15 Newtown Friends School students marched down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, joining approximately 200 others who participated in Alice’s March for Equality on Jan. 19.

Author discusses passion for nature at Buckingham Friends

Author and illustrator Kim Kurki recently visited Buckingham Friends School where she discussed her love of nature has guided her career.


BCCC student project earns grant

Engineering students from Bucks County Community College, who placed among the top ten finalists in the National Science Foundation’s Community College Innovation Challenge, have earned a $10,000 grant from PECO to take the project even further.

Health

Community partners take on youth substance abuse

Northampton Valley Country Club recently served as the location for the annual meeting of key leaders and partners of the Council Rock Coalition for Healthy Youth.

Doylestown Health joins Jefferson cancer network

The Sidney Kimmel Cancer Network at Jefferson and Doylestown Health will officially join forces effective March 1.


HealthLink provided more than $720,000 in free dental care last year

In 2016, HealthLink Dental Clinic provided $720,853 worth of dental care to low-income adults living in Bucks and Montgomery counties at no cost to the patient.


HEALTH AND FITNESS CALENDAR


Columns



Camille Granito Mancuso: Chatterbox

A sign of the times

Using pictures to say what words used to.

Elizabeth Ludlow Bowman: Tips for the Compleat Gardener

Native viburnums decked in fruit


A winter feast for wildlife.


Photo Feature

Kutz Elementary, Plumstead Christian pack seeds for Haitians

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the Kutz Elementary Cougars 4 A Cause club partnered with Poverty Resolutions to sort and repackage seeds that will be sent to Haiti in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.


Dining


Susan S. Yeske: Dining In

Grown in greenhouses in winter

Using winter produce choices to their fullest.


Susan S. Yeske: Dining Out

Black bean burgers, soups and salads at LUHV Vegan Bistro

Construction workers, pizza makers, business men and women, students and locals looking for a meal all stop in at LUHV Vegan Bistro in Hatboro,
Entertainment

Cast members do things just right in “Driving Miss Daisy” at Bristol Riverside Theatre


“Driving Miss Daisy” is the latest offering at Bristol Riverside Theatre and features wonderful performances and compelling sights and sounds of the era in which the story takes place.

Dryden Ensemble continues concert series


The Dryden Ensemble continues its 2016-2017 concert series with “Le Médicin & La Musique.”



ActorsNET brings Sherlock Holmes to life

ActorsNET kicks off 2017 with the stage play about famed detective Sherlock Holmes, co-written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and actor William Gillette.

Peter Moses performs children’s concert

A mid-winter children's concert featuring singer-songwriter Peter Moses will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Circle of Miracles in New Britain.

Arts & Galleries

The Painters’ Collective holds group exhibition

Members of The Painters’ Collective will hold a group art exhibition at artist Ty Hodanish’s The Art Colony Gallery at Prallsville Mills in Stockton, N.J. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Exhibitions celebrate vision of D&R Greenway founders

“A Panorama of Paintings, Pastels and Photographs” is on view at D&R Greenway Land Trust’s Johnson Education Center, 1 Preservation Place, Princeton, N.J., through Feb. 3.

Pennswood Art Gallery hosts multi-media paintings


“Imagined Landscapes,” an exhibit of multi-media paintings by Donna Backues, opened Jan. 22, at the Pennswood Art Gallery, 1382 Newtown Langhorne Road, Newtown.


Registration opens for The Hunterdon Art Tour


Local artists who would like to open their studios as part of a countywide, self-guided driving and walking juried art tour of Hunterdon County, N.J. are invited to apply to the Hunterdon Art Tour..
Business

Voice-overs are topic of March class at BCCC

By DAVID CAMPBELL

"Voice Coaches" does work in Bucks County and the business has led classes here, including at Bucks County Community College where they will lead a class for Getting Paid to Talk, a “realistic and entertaining introduction to the world of voice-overs.”

Rick Welch: Dollars and $ense

Improving your credit score

If you are planning to make a major purchase in 2017, like a new home or car, now is a good time to work on improving your credit score.



Spiritual Side

Trinity Solebury hosts Haiti fundraising event

Trinity Episcopal Church of Solebury holds its third annual “Haiti FUNdraiser” to benefit a young adult leadership development camp in North Haiti on Sunday, Feb. 12.



Presbyterian church of Deep Run welcomes new pastor

The Presbyterian Church of Deep Run welcomes the Rev. Kris Schondelmeyer as the church’s new pastor.

Calendar
Police News
Jobs
Obituaries
Classifieds


Pearl and Chuck Mintzer of New Hope and Philadelphia attended the Mummers Day Parade on New Year’s Day in Center City.  “Am always surprised how many PA residents do not really know about them. We find them astounding,” Pearl said.

